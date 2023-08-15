Mighty in battle; Matilda's ready for the Matildas biggest challenge yet

She's small and she's mighty, and she may just be Wagga's biggest Matildas fan.
Matilda Myers loved soccer before the World Cup started, but her joy and enthusiasm for the Matildas has taken her experience to the next level.
The year four St Joseph's Primary School student has been decked out in green, gold, and teal all month, eagerly following her idols.
Playing for Lake Albert and a Football Wagga skills acquisition program athlete, the young striker said the Matildas have shown her what a future in football could look like.
"They inspire me to be a good soccer player, they make a good team and they always cheer each other on," Matilda said.
"It shows what women can do in their life, what they can achieve."
Never in doubt of her beloved side, Matilda said she knew they'd go well in this World Cup campaign.
Watching games with her family throughout the tournament, she was lucky enough to attend the round of 16 Matildas v Denmark game in Sydney.
Walking into the stadium was an unbelievable moment for the young fan, who admitted to being a passionate 'yelling at the TV' supporter.
"It was a really exciting game, it was really cool when they came out and when they scored, and when Sam Kerr came on," she said.
"I was feeling really excited, when the game went on the atmosphere there was amazing, it's hard to say but it was so cool."
Kerr might be exciting, but she hasn't quite stolen Matilda's heart, as she proudly wears a 16 across her jersey chest.
While Mary Fowler has been creeping up her rankings as top player, for now, Hayley Raso has Matilda's heart.
With matching ribbons in her hair and taking the field in the same position on a Saturday, Raso is inspiring the young striker to be better.
"I'm going between Raso and Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler right now, because I'm a striker when I play and they're all strikers," Matilda said.
"But I like Raso because she looks like me, and I like how she always wears her bows in her hair, and she's a really good player."
Though she won't be at the stadium, Matilda is ready for Wednesday night when Australia play England.
Confident in their skill set, there's also a secret weapon she knows they have up their sleeves.
"It's going to be a tough game, but I reckon that we can do it, that we can achieve our goals," she said.
"Matilda means 'mighty in the battle' and that's what they are, it's good to be named Matilda.
"They're a good team, they cheer each other on, they have an awesome crowd, and they're awesome teammates, and it's an awesome team to be on."
The Matildas play England in the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
