The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park key forward Brad Ashcroft has downplayed his chances of claiming the Stewart Fraser Medal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park forward Brad Ashcroft will be focused on grabbing a win this weekend for the Bulldogs and said that if he were to claim the Stewart Fraser Medal it would be an added bonus. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Turvey Park forward Brad Ashcroft will be focused on grabbing a win this weekend for the Bulldogs and said that if he were to claim the Stewart Fraser Medal it would be an added bonus. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Turvey Park key forward Brad Ashcroft has downplayed his chances of claiming the Stewart Fraser Medal this weekend explaining his focus is playing his role for the Bulldogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.