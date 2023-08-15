Turvey Park key forward Brad Ashcroft has downplayed his chances of claiming the Stewart Fraser Medal this weekend explaining his focus is playing his role for the Bulldogs.
Ashcroft currently sits third on the leading goalkickers list with 52 behind Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Sam Stening (55) and Coolamon's Tim Oosterhoff (53).
The Bulldogs play Narrandera this weekend which could provide Ashcroft the opportunity to clinch the medal with a final-round bag of goals however he said his focus was on grabbing the win and not on the personal accolade.
"Obviously it's not so much about the medal for me," Ashcroft said.
"It's more about the team and it's just a bit of a bonus that goes along with it.
"It's in the back of my mind but the team will come first and whatever we have to do to win this weekend will definitely be the priority.
"Just winning and playing finals for me is the most important thing as I missed a few years and haven't actually played a senior final yet.
"The biggest thing for me is playing finals and then hopefully going on and being successful in finals.
"That's the number one priority and then the medal would just be a bonus but I think it's going to be tough because Stening's in good form at the moment and I know Oosterhoff is playing well as well.
"It's just a bit of a bonus if I was to win it but the team definitely comes first however the boys are trying to encourage me to win it which is good."
Consistency has been Ashcroft's key to success this season as he has managed to kick at least one goal in each of his 15 games this year.
Stening meanwhile has been kept goalless on three occasions however he has also managed to have hauls of 10 and eight which trump Ashcroft's season's best of seven.
In order to claim the medal this weekend, Ashcroft believed that he would need to at least reach double figures against the Eagles.
"I'd reckon I'd have to kick more than 10 that's for sure," he said.
"Stening has Leeton and the way he's going at the moment he could kick a pretty big bag this weekend himself."
It's been a stellar season for Ashcroft who has made a triumphant return to senior football after being sidelined for an extended period through injury.
The key forward has enjoyed being back on the football field and is loving being a part of the Bulldogs success this season.
"It's been really good actually," he said.
"I'm really impressed with everything and how it's going so far and obviously it helps being in a good team being a forward.
"I've been really happy with everything and Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) has got the boys playing some good footy.
"We had our tough periods throughout the year which we faced but now coming into the right end of the year hopefully we are starting to hit our straps.
"From a personal perspective I'm just happy to get through so far with no injuries so that's been the biggest thing for me and getting a full season under my belt.
"The most important part of the year is about to come so hopefully the body can hold up for that."
While focused on facing the Eagles this weekend, Ashcroft admitted that he was looking forward to Turvey's upcoming finals campaign which will see him finally get the chance to play a senior final.
"Yeah definitely that was the biggest thing for me this year," he said.
"I knew we had the potential this year to play finals but now we've put ourselves in a really good position, hopefully finishing first and definitely finishing in the top two.
"I hope we can really give it a red hot crack and who knows where it can take us.
"But for myself playing a senior final was a big thing and I'm looking forward to that opportunity and hopefully we can give it a good shot."
