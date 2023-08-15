Once in a lifetime opportunity puts pitcher Gooden against sides he's only seen on TV

After spending nearly three weeks travelling through the United States and Canada, Austin Gooden has returned to Wagga with a wealth of new experience under his belt.
The 15-year-old competed for Australia in the Amateur Softball Association of America and under 21 International Softball Congress World Fastpitch Championships.
The youngest pitcher to have ever been selected for the squad, Gooden played alongside fellow national squad members and world cup players.
"It was an invitational team, some are world cup champions, and some of us are in the Australian squads," Gooden said.
"I just had the best time, there's no other way to say it, it was incredible to play against the best of the best.
"The best players of softball in the world were there."
Gooden said he was awestruck by the quality of players he was facing, not wanting to return home at the conclusion of the competition.
Pleased with his performance, he's hoping to continue to improve following the tournaments, after making a mark as the youngest pitcher at the ASAA competition.
"I reckon I pitched pretty well," he said.
"I thought I batted alright too, you have to give everything you've got, you have to give it 110 per cent."
Soaking in every second of his time away, Gooden said every second was a new learning experience.
The team started their trip with a training period in Honolulu, before heading to Toronto for their first game.
Gooden said adjusting to the warm, and humid, climate took some time after leaving a freezing cold Wagga.
When home in Wagga, Gooden watches many of the teams he was playing against, and said it was surreal to not only see them in person, but to be on field with them.
"It's so different from the TV, they're way better," he said.
"I was just hoping I would strike them out or do something good.
"There were definitely some pitches I thought were good."
Struggling to choose which game was his favourite, Gooden won't soon be forgetting his chance to play against JB at the ASAAs, one of the world's best batting sides.
Ranked third in the world, he said it was unforgettable playing with them.
"They're incredibly hard to play against, but I thought that I pitched alright against them, especially being the youngest pitcher ever at that tournament," he said.
"When they stepped into the batters box, I was just like shit, that is cool."
With aspirations to play at college in America before this trip, Gooden said the experience has secured his dream of playing in the states.
"I'm definitely enjoying playing way more, I've always wanted to go to college in America and do bullpen pitching like some of the Australians, especially I'd like to play in the ISC opens, I'm definitely not stopping," he said.
Still on a high from the experience, he said the most important lesson he learnt while overseas was about resilience.
"You have to be resilient to play," he said.
"It's so different to playing in your age group, as a pitcher you're going to get hit over the fence, you're not going to get a perfect game or no hitter, so if you're not resilient you can't play, you'd get down," he said.
"I just kept my head high, and was resilient, and kept going."
With plenty more opportunities still to come for the young pitcher, there's already knocks at his door.
Following his performance in the US, he has been invited to play on another invitational side, to compete in Makassar, Indonesia next month.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
