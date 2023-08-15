WAGGA trainer Mick Travers will be looking to carry his strong start to the new racing season into the metropolitan arena on Wednesday.
Travers will take a team of up to four horses to the midweek city meeting at Canterbury.
Dynamic One and Dancing In The Sky are in, while Magical Slipper And Blessed Award's starts are dependent on scratchings.
It comes after Travers has trained winners at the past three Southern District race meetings. His most recent success was Mathrin at Wagga last Sunday.
Dynamic One will contest the $60,000 Maiden Handicap (1200m). The three-year-old ran second at Goulburn last start in his only outing for Travers since leaving the Peter Moody stable.
Dancing In The Sky, a winner at Corowa two starts back, will step up to the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1900m). Molly Bourke will take the ride and carry just 52 kilograms.
Jean Van Overmiere is down to ride Dynamic One.
Meantime, Albury trainer Rob Wellington whas scratched Shame For Fame from Sandown on Wednesday after drawing wide.
