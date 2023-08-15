The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's The Riverina Anglican College celebrates as junior school hits key milestone

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAC Junior School head Kylie Chacon with Junior School captains Resandhu Hathurusinghe and Isla Jay at the official opening of the final building at the junior campus development. Picture by Madeline Begley
TRAC Junior School head Kylie Chacon with Junior School captains Resandhu Hathurusinghe and Isla Jay at the official opening of the final building at the junior campus development. Picture by Madeline Begley

After years of planning, a school in the city's north has officially opened its junior school campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.