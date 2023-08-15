After years of planning, a school in the city's north has officially opened its junior school campus.
Boorooma-based The Riverina Anglican College welcomed guests and Grade 5 and 6 students to a special opening ceremony as the final building opened its doors on Tuesday morning.
TRAC head of Junior School Kylie Chacon welcomed the opening of the final building of the new Junior School campus.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is with immense joy and gratitude that I stand before you to celebrate the opening of our newest building," Ms Chacon said.
"This is a beacon of growth and progress that completes the vision of the TRAC Junior School."
"In this latest addition, we have expanded our capacity to welcome up to 400 students from Kindergarten to Year 6."
The works are part of a 10-year master plan to increase the capacity of the school from its current 1200 students to 1500.
Ms Chacon said the "milestone would not have been possible without the efforts of countless individuals" along the way.
"It's hard to believe the junior school began with a paddock, a presentation and a pandemic in 2020.
"This is certainly a significant chapter to add to the TRAC story.
"The designs of our newest buildings were carefully crafted to align without an agile future focused learning philosophy.
"This will ensure our buildings facilitate and enhance the education that takes place within our classrooms both now and into the future."
TRAC Junior school captains Resandhu Hathurusinghe and Isla Jay were very excited for the opening of the new building.
"It's a great space and a really nice place to work in," Isla said.
"My favourite part is the unique architecture, the shape of it."
Resandhu agreed, saying how he particularly likes the range of classrooms of different shapes.
"I'm [also] very excited the school is expanding," he said.
Addressing the students, TRAC board chair Anton Reyment told how school is quite different these days from when he attended back in the 1980s.
He told them of ink wells, spirit duplicators and overhead projectors, a far cry from today.
"We had no phones or computers, just simple Nintendo or watch games, which would feed our insatiable appetites for newer computer games," Mr Reyment said.
He noted since then "times have certainly changed for the better."
"Classrooms are designed around the students' needs, windows are strategically and place to optimize temperature and outlook and the ever-progressing technology is a incorporated into every classroom," he said.
College interim principal Anthony Heffer said the school's opening is a milestone opening for a milestone year.
"In our 25th year as a college, we truly become kindergarten to Year 12 in our scope by building the infrastructure that supports this exciting development," Mr Heffer said.
He praised the "vision and drive" of the college board for bringing the college from a paddock to a "community of several thousands if we include students, teachers, parents and alumni."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.