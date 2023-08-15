Grace Krause's coach Greg Wiencke is incredibly proud of how the Temora teenager performed at the Youth Commonwealth Games.
Competing at her first international event, Krause overcame a number of challenges to win bronze in the long jump while she also finished seventh in the 200m final.
Wiencke noted the warm conditions in Trinidad and Tobago took some time to adjust to and he was proud of how well Krause adapted.
"She went really well," Wiencke said.
"They were actually quite hard conditions to get acclimatised to to be honest, one was the jet leg but also the humidity was at 90 per cent and the weather was 35 degrees.
"It definitely took a lot of the kids at least three to four days to get their head around it all and get their bodies sorted.
"Because we have a 10-day taper we were already reducing the workload which I think was beneficial for her.
"A lot of the other kids were doing some pretty hard sessions and trying to do it in that heat they all just struggled.
"It was pretty full on but I think the Australian team did a good job of having them there close to a week beforehand to get acclimatised and they needed pretty much every day of that."
Krause burst out of the blocks in the long jump and recorded a jump of 6.01m to finish third behind Australia's Delta Amidzovski (6.34m) and Trinidad and Tobago's Janae De Gannes (6.07m).
Wiencke was proud of Krause's performance in the long jump and admitted that a couple of fouls prevented her from potentially bringing home the gold medal.
"The start of the competition her first jump was massive," he said.
"She put herself right out there and it was a shame as she was just over by a couple of centimetres because that was definitely the winning jump.
"Everyone was then watching her and her next one was a 5.99m which was a little bit behind the board and put her into second.
"Her next jump was a big one as well and it would've been a gold medal but she was again just over.
"She was the one to watch and she was ranked third going into it and the two that were ranked first and second were the two that got over her.
"She was happy enough with how it all went but in the back of your mind you think about those ones that got away from you and think that you could've walked away with the gold but she was still happy enough with bronze."
Next up for Krause was the 200m where she ran a strong time of 24.40s in the heats before she ran her second ever fastest time of 23.91s to earn herself a spot in the final.
Wiencke said that a couple of factors put Krause on the back foot in the final which resulted in her finishing seventh in a time of 24.46.
"It just didn't quite work out the way she wanted," he said.
"She missed the start a little bit and it wasn't quite the start she normally gets.
"After 30m she started to pick up the pace and came in on the straight and she was right with them.
"But she's a lightweight athlete and with the headwind she started to fade a bit towards the end.
"She was going into it ranked fifth and came away with seventh so it's not too bad the result.
"Making the final was an awesome effort full stop but she was a bit annoyed with the time."
