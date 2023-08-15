Wagga City Council has thrown its support behind Australia's women's soccer team ahead of the Matildas' do-or-die clash against England on Wednesday.
The council revealed on Tuesday it would open the doors of Wagga's Bolton Park Stadium for a free, family-friendly screening of the semi-final, which kicks off at 8pm.
The Matildas pulled off a high-stakes nail-biting win against the French on Saturday night, placing the team just two wins away from World Cup glory.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said it was time the city jumped on board the Tillies.
"We decided to put on a large television screening inside Bolton Park ... so, regardless of the weather, we're inviting the community to come along and enjoy the game," Cr Tout said.
"We ask [members of the public] to bring [along] blankets, chairs and bean bags.
"The basketball courts will be the seating areas and we'll put up a large television so we can all sit there and watch the Matildas together."
If the Matildas pull off the win against England, Cr Tout said the council would hold another screening.
"We want to give the community an opportunity to come together and enjoy what's going to be an amazing game, and when they win we'll have plants in place for a Sunday [event]," he said.
Cr Tout said as the Matildas rise to the fore this World Cup, people across the region and further are getting behind them in support.
Being a children-friendly event, the council is asking people to leave alcohol at home.
"This is a family-friendly event, so please just bring snacks and soft drinks, but I just have a... fun [time] watching the Matildas win," Cr Tout said.
A coffee vendor will also be operating from the venue on Wednesday night.
Doors will open at 7.30pm.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
