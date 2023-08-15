The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Council opens Bolton Park Stadium as live site for Matildas semi-final clash with England

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout is throwing his support behind the Matildas as the council announces the team's World Cup semi-final clash will be screened during a community event at Bolton Park Stadium on Wednesday night.
Wagga City Council has thrown its support behind Australia's women's soccer team ahead of the Matildas' do-or-die clash against England on Wednesday.

