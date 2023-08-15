Pickersgill debuts for Wagga in Canberra

They weren't able to get a win against top four side United, but Wagga Scorchers debutant Matt Pickersgill wasn't complaining.
Asking the squad to join training earlier this year to help improve his own skills and fitness, Pickersgill didn't anticipate he'd be playing with the side this season, let alone travelling to Canberra for it.
Scorchers coach Patrick O'Donnell said he has shown great improvement across the season, and he was happy to ask him to take the field on Saturday in what would be a 4-0 loss.
"Pickers had his debut on the weekend, he didn't touch the ball a lot but he said the performance and knowledge in the team helped him out big time," O'Donnell said.
"He was pretty stoked, he didn't want to play at first, thought he was a bit off the level, but it's about having a run around and giving a bit of encouragement for him.
"He's been turning up to training every night and always says yes to everything, so to finally get some reward I think was really nice for him."
Pickersgill said the experience against United was great and made him hungry to continue improving his game.
"I think I've got a fair bit to improve on, it's definitely a lot faster paced than the local Wagga comp, that's for sure," Pickersgill said.
"It's given me something to strive for in the off season to hopefully get myself even better for next year.
"I originally hadn't planned on playing for them at all, I sort of just asked the boys if I could train with them throughout the year so when Pat asked me to play on the weekend it was a bit of a surprise, but a good surprise."
Following the philosophy that if you don't know you're doing something wrong you can't improve it, Pickersgill said the insight from the team has been outstanding.
Welcomed into the squad with opened arms, he's excited about the future of hockey within the Scorchers.
"To get better or to succeed, you need to want to get better, and you need to play with or against those better players," he said.
"There was definitely a lot of running, I think most of the boys found it pretty tough, I think most of the boys played without subbing at all, and I don't know how they did that.
"They're a bit fitter than me but hopefully next year I can get up to a similar level.
"It was good fun, the United boys are good to verse."
O'Donnell felt Pickersgill did well in his first hit out for the side, and that the team put on an overall improved performance from the week before.
"I thought it was a decent game by us, it was better than last week, the results didn't show that but I think we put on a better performance against them than we did Albury the week earlier," he said.
Wagga Scorchers have a bye this weekend ahead of the last round of the year.
O'Donnell said the playing group will take the week off before hitting the field once again next week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
