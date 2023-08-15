The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

East Wagga-Kooringal defender Max Tiernan to miss finals with a lung issue

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 15 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal defender Max Tiernan's season has come to an early end due to injury. Picture by Les Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal defender Max Tiernan's season has come to an early end due to injury. Picture by Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal have been dealt a blow on the eve of their finals campaign with young defender Max Tiernan ruled out for the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.