Police are on the hunt to find an ugg boot-wearing night wanderer and an alleged Baylis Street bottle shop bandit both captured on CCTV footage
About 6am Monday police were told an acoustic guitar was stolen from a Blakemore Street residence in Ashmont.
Officers are making enquiries and are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man captured on CCTV footage wandering in the dark wearing ugg boots, a face mask, white hat, grey pants, and a black jacket.
The person is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion, slim build, and is about 172cm tall.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The identity of a woman captured on CCTV footage at a bottle shop on Baylis Street prior to a theft is also wanted by police.
Officers were called to a bottle shop on Baylis Street at about 1.48pm on Thursday following reports someone had stolen from the store.
The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with pink hair, wearing a white jumper, grey pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.
For information regarding to the man, officers request you reference E78192507.
For information regarding the woman, officers request you reference E93243660.
