The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Riverina police investigate Baylis Street bottle shop, Ashmont guitar thefts

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina police are after the identities of a woman and a man both believed to be able to assist theft investigations across Wagga. Picture by NSW Police
Riverina police are after the identities of a woman and a man both believed to be able to assist theft investigations across Wagga. Picture by NSW Police

Police are on the hunt to find an ugg boot-wearing night wanderer and an alleged Baylis Street bottle shop bandit both captured on CCTV footage

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.