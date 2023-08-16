Magpies coach excited for future of girls in league

They've welcomed new and returning players this season and after 13 rounds, Wagga Magpies under 12 league tag players have hit their stride.
As their understanding of the game increases, so to do their skills, and coach Brett Hull is hopeful to see even more girls choosing to play in coming years.
Proud of how the group has developed this season, he said they've shown a clear progress in their abilities.
"To begin the year we had a lot of new girls join the team, there was a few that came in who hadn't played before and we're joining us and some that were coming back to us after not playing for a while," Hull said.
"It's taken a little while to get them to gel and get into the skill sets, but they're definitely starting to get better and better each week, they're definitely improving and coming together as a team and making friends with each other.
"They're really, really, really growing."
Hull said the group attend a variety of schools and are split across both primary and high school, coming together for the first time as a team.
Playing through the season he said their enjoyment of the sport has visibly grown, and as many start following the NRLW at home, he's noticed their understanding of how the game works has improved too.
"Their general game play [has improved], they're getting a lot better at their defence and attacking skills," he said.
"They've started to play the ball quicker and actually starting to really get the hang of it now and really get into it.
"The women's rugby league on TV, that's something I think some girls might watch a bit, and the better that gets, the better they're getting the hang of the whole game.
"They're just dynamic really, they're excelling [in tagging] and have got the idea of moving into defence as a team and have improved their communication."
Seeing new girls joining the club this season and watching old players return after breaks, Hull said he feels like there's a boom coming for girls in league.
Whether playing league tag or tackle, he said he's hopeful more girls will see league as an option for team sport moving forward.
"I think these days young girls should look at league tag and league as more of an option," he said.
"I think they really enjoy that team spirit of the game, and I think it's going to become more and more enjoyable for girls to play rugby league and league tag.
"We're getting outside of that pigeon holed area where it's just netball and the girls are realising they can play those contact sports and even the semi-contact sports like league tag have really taken off, they're realising it's a really enjoyable game to play."
As the older members of the team prepare to move into the competitive competition next season, Hull said he's excited to see what is in his players future.
