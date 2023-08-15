East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard will head into the Farrer League finals upbeat despite a final-round defeat.
The Hawks were good in patches despite suffering a 57-point loss to ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek at Victoria Park last Saturday.
It came just a week after the Hawks enjoyed a big win of their own, downing Charles Sturt University by 53 points.
It is the Bushpigs who EWK will meet again in Sunday's elimination final at Maher Oval.
Hard was happy with certain aspects of the Hawks' game.
"I thought we started really well, I thought our pressure in the first quarter was really good and we started well," Hard said.
"They got away from us in the second, I thought. We kicked the first two in the third and got back within three goals, we clawed our way back into the game I thought but then just a few things went against us and their class showed in the end."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Hawks were down to just one fit player on the bench by early in the second term, something that did not help their cause.
"You look at the players we lost, they both start in the backline so we had to rob Peter to pay Paul, so we had to throw Brenton Roberts back, we had to throw Kade Rowbotham back, so we're missing a midfield rotation," Hard explained.
"It might seem minor in the scheme of things but when you're light on in the midfield with Luke (Cuthbert) out, and then you have to drag a midfielder to go back, it makes it hard.
"For what we had, they battled, but it just didn't pan out the way we hoped."
Hard kept the mood positive in the sheds afterwards as the Hawks prepare for a 12th straight Farrer League finals campaign.
"We'll take plenty of positives out of it. We have to dust ourselves off pretty quickly," he said.
"I wasn't going to go dragging them through the mud for that loss.
"We showed some good signs, we lacked in other areas but I suppose the feeling going into it was probably, I wouldn't say it was a dead rubber, but there was a weird feeling on the day and I can't even describe it. I'm sure it was the same for The Rock.
"So we move on and all our energies are going into CSU this week.
"Obviously they're coming off a confidence-boosting win so we're expecting a completely different side to the one we seen two weeks ago."
The Hawks completely outplayed CSU at Gumly Oval two weeks ago, in what was one of the Bushpigs' most disappointing efforts of the season.
Hard said given the game was only recent, he believes there is a bit to take from that day.
"You can obviously look at the style of footy because I can't see that changing too much," he said.
"They were probably a little bit flat that day for whatever reason so we're expecting a pretty big response from them this week.
"We'll put a line through previous results, this one is a fresh one and we'll look to bounce back and play some good finals footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.