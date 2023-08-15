THE football careers of some former Farrer League stars were rejuvenated in the name of a good cause last weekend.
Forty Riverina footballers came out of retirement for a brief 30-minute cameo as part of the 'old boys' game at Victoria Park on Saturday.
A strong crowd at Victoria Park was treated to the show as part of the 10-year anniversary of the passing of Mark 'Grunta' O'Leary.
The game was held as a curtain raiser to the final round Farrer League clash between The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal.
The two clubs, who O'Leary played for, play for the Mark O'Leary Memorial Trophy annually and this year's 10-year anniversary was run in conjunction with a mental healthy charity day by the Magpies.
TRYC remembered the lives of four footballers who had passed to suicide over the past decade and raised funds for The Black Dog Ride.
TRYC co-president David Pieper declared the day a big success.
"It's been huge. Unreal. It's been a great day," Pieper said.
"It's been pumped up for a while, which is really good and the old boys' game, it was 20 on 20, so to get 40 blokes to play against each other was fantastic.
"There was a fair bit of testosterone going on out there, everyone had a bit of a crack and enjoyed themselves."
The likes of Jason Brown, Chris Jackson, Aaron de Jong, Doug Bruckner, Ryan Forsyth, Darren Cuthbert, Justin Driscoll and Dale Hugo were just some of the former stars to don the boots for the day.
One of the highlights was long-time TRYC stalwart Brodie Moore booting the opening goal of the game.
While there were plenty of laughs shared and tall stories shared into the night, Pieper said it was important to raise awareness in regards to mental health, particuarly among men.
"The mental health aspect is massive, that's what we're trying to push. It just goes to show how much Mark O'Leary meant to this footy club and obviously East Wagga as well," he said.
"Moving forward, we'll do it again. It won't be an every year thing but I think it's good that we did two, and then it's been eight years since the last one.
"It's put in front of everyone now, too, which is good. Everyone knows as blokes we just don't talk about stuff but that's got to change because too much of it happens."
