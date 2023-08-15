Your say: Kindness, generosity not lost on charity

I'm writing to express my deep appreciation and thanks to everyone across NSW who supported The Smith Family's 2023 Winter Appeal.
It goes without saying that the last few years have been incredibly hard on all Australians - we have gone from the COVID-19 pandemic to the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.
Both have had a significant impact on our feeling of stability and our plans for the future. And while many of us are struggling, it's the Australians who have the least who have been impacted most.
Living in economically unstable times is particularly difficult for young people, and this is even more true for children living in poverty. School can be a great constant, and all children should feel confident enough to participate fully, so they can get the most out of their education.
We know that COVID-19 exacerbated existing learning gaps, with children experiencing disadvantage up to five years behind their more advantaged peers by the time they reach Year 9.
The families we support want the very best for their children and while they are working hard to pay for necessities, things like tutoring or tailored support to help their children catch up are simply not within reach, especially as the cost-of-living increases bite.
We are working to address this inequity, and thanks to the generous support of thousands of Australians, we are now able to give an extra 17,600 children and young people across the country access to our learning and mentoring programs, so they can catch up and keep up with their peers.
These include programs like our evidence-based reading buddy program, student2student, with programs like this one reaching over 180,000 children and young people nationally.
As Federal Education Minister Jason Clare recently said - education is the most powerful cause for good in this country.
When we empower a young person through education, it can change the course of their life. So, on behalf of the students and families we support - thank you very much for your incredible generosity.
I have to disagree with your statement that "we are all on board on the need to reduce carbon emissions".
No, NASA images have shown the planet is getting greener over the last couple of decades and crop production keeps going up. And reduce what, plant food? CO2.
The religious cult of global warming rolls on regardless in a politically correct tyrannical world that will behead anyone who disagrees with the new religion.
Welcome to the free speech 'Brave New World'.
The question remains, are we creating a "better world" or a more corrupted "green world", or fantasy tyrannical woke paradise?
So the once upon a time practical common sense of generations past seems to be politically incorrect now.
Corruption seems to be not just on the right, the left has become the new masters of lies and spin, with their Orwellian newspeak used as a devious weapon to beat us all over the head with constantly.
Ask Professor Peter Ridd about the lack of academic freedom for instance. He was sacked from James Cook University for breaching the university's code of conduct over public comments he made that challenged a colleague's view about climate change and the Great Barrier Reef.
Nature is resilient after all, stop the doomsday politics.
Or Professor Ian Plimer and his book Heaven & Earth: Global Warming - The Missing Science. Voices questioning the new religious orthodoxy.
Candles in the wind of endless academic, political and media hysteria.
The end is nigh. The sky is falling etc. Yeah right.
