TRAC earn spot in Creed Shield grand final

A strong performance from The Riverina Anglican College over Mater Dei on Monday night has booked their spot in the Creed Shield grand final.
TRAC made easy work of their opposition, finishing the game 3-1 up.
Coach Colin Wright has been with TRAC's boys soccer team for several year, and was impressed with the side's performance.
After losing to Mater Dei in their round game, he was pleased the side could bounce back comfortably.
"We lost to them in our last game, we were down and we came back in the second half and got defeated by them, so it's good to turn the tables on them," Wright said.
"It was a strong game across the park for everyone.
"I was disappointed with our first game, and we came away with a draw, we sort of switched off and lost the advantage there, but we've improved throughout the campaign.
"The last half against Mater Dei in the previous round was the best football that we've put together for a while and this game today was a very strong game in both halves against a very strong opposition."
Wright was pleased with performances across the pitch, saying the boys knew their jobs and performed them well, putting in a real team effort.
"A lot of the team members were making their contributions," he said.
Wright said he's expecting a tough grand final game, knowing they'll be facing some quality opposition.
It's been a while since TRAC had a Creed Shield grand final berth, and Wright is excited the boy's will have the opportunity to play.
"A lot of years ago we used to be quite strong and regular grand final participants, so it's good to be back here," he said.
"It will be a hard game, I haven't scouted the opposition at this time but no doubt it will be a strong challenge for us.
"I'm confident if we can play the way we did tonight, we'll have a good shot at the title."
Wagga High School 3 d The Riverina Anglican College 1.
Kildare Catholic College d Kooringal High School 0.
The Riverina Anglican College 3 def Mater Dei Catholic College 1.
Wagga High School 2 def Kildare Catholic College 1.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
