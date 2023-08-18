You wouldn't think it would be hard to give away money, but a Wagga car club say it's not as easy as it sounds.
This year, the Wagga branch of the Classic and Historic Automobile Club of Australia (CHACA) raised more than $20,000 at its annual swap meet.
The cash supported three local charities - Cycling Without Age, Sisters Housing and the Light Horse Trust.
In previous years, they've raised even larger amounts for groups including Pro Patria, and Wagga Children's Hospital, and Can Assist.
However, club president Barry Holloway said in recent years fewer organisations had approached the club looking for their help raising funds.
He said there are a lot of worthy local causes that could be the recipient of CHACA's charity.
"We're looking next year for even more recipients - we want to see a lot more applicants coming in. There's a lot of places out there I can think of that need that money," he said.
"I'd like to see more people from the outlying local towns.
"If they need a hand, come to us. It doesn't have to be a charity - it can be anything."
Mr Holloway said it was a source of great pride for the car club to be delivering funding for important community projects and charities.
"The club is over the moon - it's the best feeling we've had in years," he said.
"I don't think the community realises the extent to which we do this - we're talking about this kind of money all the time."
Mr Holloway said CHACA has also been overwhelmed by the support its received from local business with fundraising, advertising, and practical help for the swap meet.
This year, each of the supporters were given formal thanks from the organisation.
"It's been fantastic to go out an recognise the people who've helped us, and the reception has been fantastic - really overwhelming, actually," Mr Holloway said.
