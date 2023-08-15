Wagga High progress to Creed Shield grand final in golden point thriller

Wagga High School have secured their spot in the 2023 Creed Shield grand final next week after an extra time thriller on Monday evening.
Playing Kildare Catholic College, their semi-final game went to a golden point extra time period after scores were drawn at 1-1 on the final whistle.
Coach Daivd Laub said he couldn't be prouder of his sides efforts, and their resilience to play through the golden point period after a late penalty equalised the game for Kildare.
"It was very intense, especially after the penalty, sometimes that can throw a team off and really upset them," Laub said.
"We were controlling the game, it was being played on our terms, luckily the boys could pull it together from there.
"We didn't want to go to a penalty shootout but five minute halves, that isn't very long so we probably expected to go to penalties, so super proud they upped their tempo and did what they needed to do."
Laub said the golden point rule kept the adrenaline pumping, and he's pleased to know the year 12s in the side will get to play in the final win or lose.
Most of the players in the team have been together for the past three years, and Laub feels they're deserving of this grand final berth.
"They know each other really well, they've got good chemistry, they play well together, so we've been building that for a while," he said.
"Last year was a bit disappointing, we a very similar team in quality but just couldn't get it done on the night, we played [The Riverina Anglican College] and got knocked out, I think that we learnt some lessons from that game and the boys have remember that experience.
"That's what good teams do, they go through some big losses to get the win."
Laub said the group was feeling relaxed ahead of the game, confident they had the patience and skills to get the job done.
"I'm really proud of the whole team and how they kept their composure, after that penalty they put their heads up and just went, well, we'll just win it," he said.
"So that I'm really proud of, and that's how we've played through this whole tournament."
Wagga High School 3 d The Riverina Anglican College 1.
Kildare Catholic College d Kooringal High School 0.
The Riverina Anglican College 3 def Mater Dei Catholic College 1.
Wagga High School 2 def Kildare Catholic College 1.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
