The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Wagga High progress to Creed Shield grand final in golden point thriller

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga High School have secured their spot in the 2023 Creed Shield grand final next week after an extra time thriller on Monday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.