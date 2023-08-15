Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong look set to welcome back experienced midfielder Jesse Lander for the upcoming finals series.
Lander started the year in unreal fashion for the Lions however was then struck down by a groin injury and last played against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes back in round six.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was confident that Lander should be right to go for their first final and noted that his experience would make him a valuable addition to the side.
"Jesse Lander will hopefully make his long awaited return," Martyn said.
"Jess has played in those games, he's won flags for this club and he knows what it takes to play in those games.
"He was an x factor in last years grand final and he could've potentially been best on ground if he decided to kick five goals instead of 0.5.
"Jess is a quality player to have around finals time and hopefully Olso (Jacob Olsson) potentially after the first final we get him back.
"It's looking positive."
Kai Watts also looks likely to play in GGGM's first final after he was a late omission from the side that defeated Coolamon by 38 points on Sunday.
Martyn believed that Watts would overcome a hand injury and return to the side for either the qualifying or semi-final clash.
"Kai hurt his hand last game and we gave him every opportunity to try and prove his fitness," he said.
"But it just didn't come up, I don't think he'll be out for too long and it's just a minor injury.
"It provided an opportunity for Sammy Longmore and you look at those guys on the cusp that are fighting for a spot.
"Jake Sullivan had a terrific first half and he had some really big moments then Sammy Longmore acquitted himself quite well and Shaun Foley toiled away.
"He gave us first use more often than not and he provided an aerial threat around the footy."
The Lions have the bye in the last round and their seven-game winning streak means they will finish no worse than second on the Riverina League ladder.
With the competition so close this year Martyn knew the importance of having a crucial double chance.
"It's huge," he said.
"We didn't want to rely on results but obviously Collingullie on Saturday solidified us in the top three.
"But we still wanted to earn it and make sure that we weren't relying on other teams.
"To the boys credit we bought in all day and played the way we wanted especially in that second half I thought.
"To come away with a 38-point victory at home against the arch rival is a fitting way to finish the year."
