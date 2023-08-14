She missed out on a place in The Singo, which offers a shot at the world's richest harness race, but My Sweet Sabrina continues to impress.
Alfredtown trainer Jake Stockton was so pleased with her win at Menangle on Saturday he was eyeing off a place in the last qualifier for The Eureka.
However the handicappers had other plans and didn't give the four-year-old a start on Saturday.
Stockton was disappointed to miss out after her 9.1-metre victory.
"What can you do?," Stockton said.
"You can only nominate but she would have been competitive.
"I wouldn't have taken her if I thought she was going to get lapped."
My Sweet Sabrina made it three wins, and a second, from five starts since heading to Stockton, who bred and owns the mare.
She was dominant in her latest display.
"She's just doing it with ease," Stockton said.
"She can be a bit lazy in front, and is probably better when one is up outside her like there was a Wagga, and they didn't even get to her wheel and Cameron said she did it in second gear.
"No doubt she could have gone a lot quicker if she needed to but she won by almost 10 metres."
There was no luck for Riverina pacers in The Singo with Albury trainer James McPherson also missing out on a place with his impressive last-start Menangle winner El Camino.
El Camino has won six of his 12 starts, to go with another five placings, but also didn't find a berth in the $50,000 feature.
Stockton is now reconsidering his plans with the four-year-old with an option to head to Shepparton on August 31 for the heats of the Vicbred Super Series.
As such he's happy to keep her in the stable a little bit longer.
"She's improved and going that well she deserves a crack," Stockton said.
"After the Vicbred the (breeding) season will have started and then she will go to Sydney full-time but while she's going good and I've got time with the Vicbred still in the back our mind she's is better off being here than in Sydney.
Stockton will still have an interest in The Singo with favourite Tims A Trooper sired by Tintin In America, who stands at Wingate Farm, while he owned Naturally Gifted when he finished second in the NSW Derby earlier this season.
