Jets take lesson from Barellan loss ahead of first finals game

Northern Jets didn't get the win they were after over Barellan on Saturday, but they'll take what they learnt into this weekend's rematch.
Finishing the Farrer League season fourth and fifth respectively, the sides will play again on Saturday in a must-win elimination final.
Jets coach Sharnie McLean said she's not taking too many concerns from the 58-49 loss and is ready to face them again.
"We started a little bit flat and were always chasing our tail a little bit to start off with," McLean said.
"Towards the end of the game we brought some real positive vibes and we showed in the last quarter even though the score didn't really reflect it, we pushed that intensity all the way to the last whistle.
"It gives me a little bit of positivity coming into next week, we are coming in as the under dogs which in my opinion can be the best way to be because we've really got nothing to lose."
Jets haven't won against Barellan yet this season, but McLean said she's not afraid to take them on again.
Playing them so soon before a final, she said they've been able to take some strategic notes from the game.
"Definitely we learnt about some strategic things on court, and then obviously working on the basics," she said.
"Our drives were a bit flat so working on that this week, making sure that we're really going towards the ball, picking up that intensity, pushing off right from the very first whistle, rather than letting it go for a little bit.
"We'll really focus that intensity right from the get go, it has been a real positive and witness things that we need to work on to be able to give it our biggest red hot crack."
Not wanting to give too much away ahead of the clash McLean did say they'll be missing two players due to injury and pre-determined unavailability.
"Other than that, we've got our girls that have gone all the way so far," she said.
Knowing finals can be a new ballgame, McLean said a strong mindset, particularly in her young side, will be integral this weekend.
"Having such a younger side, it's really important to keep that mentality," she said.
"I honestly believe that finals are a different game, just for some reason mindset is a really big play come finals time.
"It might just all get to your head, so it's important to keep our cool, play our game, and get around each other."
Hoping to maintain momentum from the fourth quarter into their next game, McLean is positive they're in for a good display of netball.
Around the league East Wagga-Kooringal, Coleambally, and Temora all had final round wins also.
East Wagga-Kooringal 92 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 15 at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Coleambally 56 d Marrar 50 at Coleambally Sports Ground.
Temora 73 d Charles Sturt University 35 at Peter Hastie Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
