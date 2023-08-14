The Daily Advertiser
Jets take lesson from Barellan loss ahead of first finals game

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 14 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 7:00pm
Northern Jets playing coach Sharnie McLean is confident her side has learnt from their loss to Barellan. Picture by Ash Smith
Northern Jets didn't get the win they were after over Barellan on Saturday, but they'll take what they learnt into this weekend's rematch.

