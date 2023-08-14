The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga firefighter turned firebug Daniel Dennis pleads guilty to making false calls to emergency services

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Dennis entered pleas of guilty to multiple charges relating to making false and vexatious calls to an emergency number in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture
Daniel Dennis entered pleas of guilty to multiple charges relating to making false and vexatious calls to an emergency number in the Wagga Local Court on Monday. File picture

A former RFS volunteer firefighter who lit a fire at San Isidore and made false reports about other fires will be sentenced next month after admitting to all charges levelled against him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.