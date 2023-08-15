The Daily Advertiser
Riverina residents lobby for Wagga council to take action to address 'deadly' Tumbarumba Road

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Riverina resident Amanda Kay is one many motorists whose vehicle was damaged by a pothole on Tumbarumba Road. Picture supplied
Drivers say a quick fix on a massive pothole that stretched across both sides of a Wagga road isn't good enough.

