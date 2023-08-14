Behaviour paramount as Day looks to rise above

Lachie Day stole the show on Southern Inland grand final day but it didn't come without some added pressure.
The Waratahs fullback scored all of his side's 26 points to end Wagga City's reign on Saturday.
After a shaky start, including a loose pass that led to the lone try for the Boiled Lollies, Day was able to dominate both on the scoreboard as well as in general play.
However the ACT and Southern NSW Griffins representative's exploits garner plenty of attention from crowds.
It's something he wants to see controlled.
"You just have to keep a rein on it," Day said.
"You're not going to be able to sit there for 80 minutes and cop stick, you have to give it back when you can but also try to keep it as playful as possible.
"When it starts getting abusive, which they have been notorious for all year, I think that's when it's unfair on the 30 blokes out there, on both sides.
"It should never ever be harmful or abusive in a personal manner as just not fair.
"We're out here playing a game of sport that kids grow up watching and loving and you shouldn't be at the centre piece of verbal abuse.
"The season is over now and the board can go deal with that how they want to.
"It's what the majority of the crowd are going to do to put me off, clearly it worked, but at 26-10 they can keep doing it every year."
READ MORE
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy is impressed with how Day handles the pressure.
Both from those on and off the field.
"Despite the abuse he cops from the crowd week-in, week-out he backs his skills, backs his ability and came up trumps," McCarthy said.
Crowd behaviour management was something clubs were asked to pay particular attention to throughout the finals series.
Southern Inland president Warwick Grant said it was always a point of concern.
"We sent an email out of all club presidents to be mindful of crowd behaviour over the finals series," Grant said
"Generally they weren't too bad, I kept a fair eye on them, but you can't be everywhere at once."
He wants to ensure the behaviour of all involvement allows for a welcoming and enjoyable experience.
"It's a policy coming down from Rugby Australia right the way through," Grant said.
"All codes go through it and you don't mind a bit of friendly banter but when it becomes personal or over the top with swearing you can't have that."
