A man has been taken to hospital and a second person tended to by paramedics at two separate collisions in Wagga on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Brunskill Road, Lake Albert at about 7.30am on Monday following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
Upon arrival they an Essential Energy-signed single-cab ute which had collided with the rear of a white Hilux, which appeared to be a Hertz rental.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a man in his 50s at the scene.
He was taken to Wagga Base Hopsital for further treatment.
Earlier that morning at about 5.45am emergency services were called to Bardia Street in Ashmont following reports of a crash - also involving two vehicles.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to one patient at the scene.
They were not taken to hospital.
