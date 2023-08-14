The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Man taken to hospital, patient tended to following separate crashes in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 16 2023 - 9:50am, first published August 14 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responded to a two-car-collision on Brunskill Road in Lake Albert. Picture supplied
Emergency services responded to a two-car-collision on Brunskill Road in Lake Albert. Picture supplied

A man has been taken to hospital and a second person tended to by paramedics at two separate collisions in Wagga on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.