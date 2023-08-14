The Daily Advertiser
Daily Advertiser letters: Voice not a miracle cure, but a step in the right direction

By Letters
August 15 2023 - 4:30am
A reader says the Voice is not a miracle cure, and the changes will be gradual, but it is a step in the right direction towards justice and recognition.
VOICE NOT A MIRACLE CURE, BUT A STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION

Respectful and honest dialogue is so valuable, thanks Keith Favell (DA Letters August 14) for your thoughts, and Benti Hulbert (DA Letters August 11) for your support, because it gives us all a chance to understand how we are each thinking very seriously about the Voice Referendum.

