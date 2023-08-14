Respectful and honest dialogue is so valuable, thanks Keith Favell (DA Letters August 14) for your thoughts, and Benti Hulbert (DA Letters August 11) for your support, because it gives us all a chance to understand how we are each thinking very seriously about the Voice Referendum.
I am heartened by Keith's "unlikely", which I take to mean he is not so entrenched he cannot hear different ideas. I am listening to legitimate and informed concerns being raised of course, I want to understand.
The Voice is not a miracle cure, the changes will be gradual as always, and I expect there will be times when we are exasperated that it will seem such slow going. I just believe it is a step in the right direction towards justice and recognition.
I love this ancient country, its red earth and treeless plains. I love the Marrambidya, Diamentina and Castlereagh. I love the snow caps and deep gullies, coral reefs and crashing waves, but most of all I love the way we are so uniquely made.
We have the oldest continual culture on Earth living among us (it gives me goose bumps just thinking about that), who are known to so few of us and unfortunately, I think that is the biggest issue. I have some first-hand knowledge of Australian colonial and more recent history; at times it has been shameful and often racist. I earnestly want to make way for change.
Yes, Aboriginal people are only 3 per cent, but for me, they are a precious, powerful, talented, patient, creative and knowledgeable 3 per cent who, given chances can enrich all our lives.
Our First Nations people are our X-factor making us who we are. A fair go is in our DNA.
We have tried since 1967 to create a fairer system, often without consultation and while there have been enormous gains, there is still a way to go. The Voice is the next step forward. Let us listen.
We can be so much better, Australia. Come join us at Riverina for Yes 23.
It was reported on Sky News that groups of the YES campaign voters are going to be knocking on our doors before we vote for this upcoming referendum.
This is just plain wrong. All residents are entitled to their privacy and nobody should have any rights whatsoever to go door knocking and trying to force their beliefs onto other people.
Do we still live in Australia?
Well these days it's becoming more like somewhat of a Nazi Germany and those who want us to either YES or NO should let us all vote on the day at a polling booth and let the people decide for themselves.
Here's my view I don't want or believe in living in a dictatorship and secondly I strongly refuse to answer my doors to anyone trying to brainwash me in any way shape or form this is just nothing more but bullying and it should be illegal for any groups whether their political or religious to rock up on anyone's door steps and start preaching their beliefs.
No doubt that it's a nice gesture from our PM Anthony Albanese to recognise the fabulous achievements of our Matildas if they are to win the World Cup by declaring a public holiday.
Football (soccer) is the sport with the highest participation numbers in the country, yet statistics show that it is the most underfunded of the major sporting codes.
Fixing this massive disparity in government funding allocation towards the sport should be one of the key legacies in the wake of this home FIFA Women's World Cup, where our Matildas have performed heroically, unified the country and inspired future generations.
Don't worry about the holiday Albo, just do your bit to help the world game in this country finally realise that massive potential. It has always promised to be a true powerhouse on the international scene for both our women's and men's teams.
