Tolland comfortable over Young, Lake Albert make easy work of Coota

After two weeks under the pump, Tolland have returned to the winners circle with a solid 3-0 win over Young on Saturday night.
The Pascoe Cup side struggled to find goal against top of the table sides Hanwood and Lake Albert over the past fortnight, and coach Daniel Okot said it was a morale boosting win for the team.
After spending the start of the season off the field, Okot has become a mainstay in the Wolves starting 11.
First finding the back of the net in the 19th minute, the playing coach sealed the game for his side with a second in the 88th.
"It's been fantastic to get on the pitch and practise what I preach with the boys," Okot said.
"I think they see me working as hard as them, and they fight for us."
Lewis Crowley moved into the midfield from defence and provided creative opportunities for the Wolves, helping move the ball towards goal.
"Our mentality was really good from the start, our intensity didn't drop off at all even though we scored some goals, we kept being a threat, especially in the final third."
Okot was pleased with the team's mentality from the start of the game, and after a tense game last weekend, was pleased to get through the game card free.
"It was a good game, even the ref enjoyed reffing the game," he said.
"It was a pretty intense game but both teams were quite respectful and we were enjoying ourselves."
While Tolland enjoyed a comfortable win on Saturday, Lake Albert made easy work of Cootamundra on Sunday.
The goals came fast and early for the Sharks in their 14-0 win with Muzban Sulaiman finding the back of the net in just the second minute of game time.
It was the first of three for Sulaiman, but even a hat trick didn't put him as top goal scorer for the day, with Adil Sulaiman kicking an incredible five goals.
Wagga United locked away a 6-1 win over Tumut, and South Wagga went down to Hanwood 7-0.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
