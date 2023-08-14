The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Tolland comfortable over Young, Lake Albert make easy work of Coota

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 14 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two weeks under the pump, Tolland have returned to the winners circle with a solid 3-0 win over Young on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.