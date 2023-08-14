The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Confidence boost for Brothers ahead of finals

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 14 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Crouch scored a double as Brothers fell just short of becoming the second team to get the better of Temora this season on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Sophie Crouch scored a double as Brothers fell just short of becoming the second team to get the better of Temora this season on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

It wasn't quite the win they were chasing, but a narrow loss to Temora has given Brothers a big confidence boost as finals approach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.