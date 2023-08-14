Confidence boost for Brothers ahead of finals

It wasn't quite the win they were chasing, but a narrow loss to Temora has given Brothers a big confidence boost as finals approach.
A late try gave the second-placed Dragons an 18-16 win at Nixon Park on Saturday.
However Brothers coach Chris Suckling hopes it can be a result to ignite their season.
"The girls played very well on the weekend and were just unlucky they got one with five minutes to go," Suckling said.
"Emily Perrot nailed two (conversions) nearly from the sideline, which hurt us.
"It was a very good game as usual, us and Temora always play well and respect each other.
"It was a good game and we had a few out too."
Two of their most experienced players, Bridget Horsley and Sarah Carter both missed the clash.
After a tight first half, Brothers went out to a 16-6 lead before the Dragons pulled off a late rally to keep themselves in second place.
Brothers have been a dominant force in leaguetag since its inception in 2008, winning eight titles and being beaten in another two grand finals.
However there has been a real changing of the guard this season with a real injection of youth coming into the side.
Brothers are in fourth, and are yet to get the better of any of the top three sides, but Suckling knows the group will take a lot from the performance.
Especially off the back of a tight loss to Albury as well.
"The girls believe after the game," he said.
"We did still lose but they were very positive after the game about it and have a bit of self belief about themselves.
"It's more confidence going into the finals."
Suckling is now looking to complete their build up to finals against a Tumut outfit playing for their season.
The Blues not only need to down Brothers at Twickenham on Saturday but also need Young, who takes on Junee at Laurie Daley Oval, to be beaten to sneak into fifth.
Tumut kept their hopes alive with a 12-4 win over Southcity at Twickenham on Saturday.
However Young remains two points ahead of them after taking a 20-6 victory against winless Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
Unbeaten Kangaroos officially won the minor premiership after a 28-4 win over Junee at Equex Centre on Saturday.
They are three points clear of Temora with a game against third placed Albury, who are coming off the bye, at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
