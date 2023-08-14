The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Liquor store approved as construction draws near for Boorooma servo

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 15 2023 - 8:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fox Street BP manager Teigan Basten-Hewitt at the site of the Boorooma petrol station precinct. Photo by Ash Smith
Fox Street BP manager Teigan Basten-Hewitt at the site of the Boorooma petrol station precinct. Photo by Ash Smith

The northern beverage drought has well and truly broken with a second bottle shop getting the tick of approval and a cafe revealed for the city's residents over the Gobbagombalin Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.