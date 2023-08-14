Liquor store approved as construction draws near for Boorooma servo

The northern beverage drought has well and truly broken with a second bottle shop getting the tick of approval and a cafe revealed for the city's residents over the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
Plans to build Boorooma Cellars on Lot 3 of the suburb's shopping centre at 2 Phar Lap Place have been given the green light, with a liquor licence for the site approved last week.
The liquor store will form part of a development by The Dunn Group, featuring the suburb's first service station, a supermarket, cafe and bakery.
The Dunn Group managing director Ben Dunn said with construction set to get under way in just weeks, the precinct could open to the public as soon as early 2024.
As such, it is set to become the second bottle shop for the city's north with one set to open at the Foodworks in Estella Central Shopping Centre next month.
"It will [feature] a full bottle shop, a walk-in coolroom and we hope to put in a more premium range of wines in compared to the other bottle shop out there," Mr Dunn said.
He said the precinct would also feature an IGA Express with 50 bays of groceries.
Mr Dunn said the service station will feature "eight fuelling locations" and will house a wide range of fuel options as well as regular and premium diesel.
"It'll be great for the locals once we're up and running," he said.
He said the precinct will also feature ultra-high-flow diesel pumps and believes this will be a boon for farmers.
"The local farmers who need to come in and get diesel for their farms won't need to go all the way into town [any more]," he said.
Aside from the wide range of services offered at the site, the precinct will even incorporate a dog wash for northside pet owners.
And while the brand of service station is yet to be revealed, Mr Dunn has now unveiled the name of the cafe.
"It will also feature our Balmain Coffee Company [outlet] which is popular in the Blue Mountains," he said.
The Dunn Group also owns a BP service station on the corner of Fox and Edward Streets which already features a Balmain Coffee outlet, and Mr Dunn said there are plans to further develop that site.
"A development application is about to be submitted for that premises before the end of the year, for a rebuild of the shop and [to offer] drive through coffee," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
