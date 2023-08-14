Sam Martyn will coach Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong again next season after re-signing for an additional year at the Lions.
Martyn has enjoyed a very successful stint at the helm of GGGM which has included guiding them to last years Riverina League premiership.
Martyn said that he is loving his time at the Lions and that he was looking forward to having one more year at the helm.
"I'm really excited to sign on for one more year at Ganmain," Martyn said.
"I had to deliberate long and hard and I dragged my wife Kate out here and obviously she plays a very important role in my life.
"It was meant to be a two-year commitment but I've just enjoyed my time at the club so much and I extended into a third.
"I had to think about it and obviously there was a couple of options and I still want to keep progressing not only as a player but also as a coach.
"I really enjoy trying to put your stamp on a football team and trying to get the best out of people.
"A few options were presented and you look at the challenge that they pose but I'm pretty indebted to this footy club in terms of giving me a chance to start my coaching journey and to be able to say I'll probably start and end my coaching journey in the Riverina at the one club is quite fitting I think.
"I'm really excited to be staying on for one more year."
The Lions have enjoyed a 41-9 record under Martyn since he took on the role at the beginning of the 2021 season and his success apparently caught the eye of some other football clubs in the Riverina.
Martyn admitted there was a few options on the table for him for next year but said he was glad to be leading GGGM again in 2024.
"There was definitely a couple of clubs that presented and they presented really well," he said.
"They made that decisions a little more difficult than what I thought it was going to be.
"I thought it was pretty straight forward however when it came to actually signing the week of I had to put it on hold and really think about what I was going to do.
"I'm really pleased to stay for one more year and lead this team again.
"It's an easy, easy group to coach, they're very coachable, they buy in and I guess the proofs in the pudding with the results we're getting.
"It'd be a no brainer to stay on."
