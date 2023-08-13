Low on numbers Tumut can't stand up to United

With few players available and a line up they've never seen before, Tumut were unable to get a leg up on Wagga United on Sunday.
Coach Lachlan Anderson said it was a hard week for his side that lost 6-1 at Rawlings Park.
Not looking for excuses, he felt the side was flat and knew that fatigue also played a part in the result.
"It was a tough one, I don't want to make excuses but we had a lot of people missing," Anderson said.
"The whole backline has never looked like that before, but I think we looked alright at times, just sometimes when you've got a couple missing and a few injuries, that connection is just not there.
"Our touch wasn't quite there today and Wagga did what they had to do, I don't think they blew us out of the water, but they did what they had to and finished what they created for themselves, and that's all you've got to do really."
Anderson said frustration impacted the side's momentum a bit in the second half, feeling that their game dropped after disagreeing with a call.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We never lacked effort, the effort's always there for the 90 minutes," he said.
"There was an offside call and I saw a bit of a drop from there, but that's just bad mentality, you can't really do that."
With five players backing up from the day before Anderson was happy at how the group pulled up to play another game on Saturday.
He was also impressed by Ben Howell, who took on a new role for the game.
"Ben Howell, our centre back, I don't think he's played centre back since he was about 10, and he was pretty good," he said.
"Bryton Creati, he's a pretty passionate guy, he got our goal and he looked dangerous all game."
Ultimately Anderson said he felt the side was just okay in their performance, and knows there's better they can do.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.