Outstanding season grants Wanderers promotion back into Premier League

Wagga City Wanderers will return to the Capital Premier League competition in 2024 after securing their promotion on Sunday afternoon.
After dominating the State League Women's competition all season, the team was just one win away from guaranteeing their promotion ahead of Sunday's game against US Stars.
Wanderers have lost just one game all season, to Stars, in round 12 but an outstanding performance had them defeat them 6-1 while on the road.
Coach Rob Tuksar said to achieve promotion the year after being relegated was an amazing effort from the side.
"Today's win means we're guaranteed a promotion," Tuksar said.
"I sat down and spoke to the girls after the game and said this is what we wanted to achieve, a promotion back into the premier league, so now we've done that, which is really positive.
"We just want to finish the season off now next week with a strong performance.
"They were happy, I think it'll take them a few days to realise what they have achieved here, the team that's got relegated has absolutely smashed the league, and you've gone straight back up, it's a credit to them to be able to do that."
It was a dominating performance over the home side that locked the promotion in for the Wagga team.
After a nervous start, they settled and looked in no doubt to get the win come the second half.
"They started a little bit nervously, and I sort of felt it too, you could see they weren't as confident in each other or themselves as they usually are," Tuksar said.
"We started slowly then 15 minutes we gained control of the game and really dominated."
Not happy heading into the second half up 1-0, Tuksar put it to his attackers to impress him after missing shots he felt they'd usually succeed with.
"It was only 1-0 at half time, it was taking our chances that we just didn't do," he said.
"We went into the break, and I called the front three out, my attacking midfielder out, because they missed a lot of good opportunities, a lot of one-on-ones, I challenged them that the next two or three had to hit the back of the net, and that's what they did.
"We dominated in the end, took our chances, and it was a really really good performance and a sensational second half, one of the best halves we've played this year."
Tuksar said it's important for the team to be hitting their stride this late in the year, when the games start to matter the most.
Returning home next weekend for their final round game, they'll play Saturday in Wagga City Wanderers annual charity round, with all senior sides playing at home together.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
