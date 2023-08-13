The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Young strikes big blow on Gundagai's premiership defence

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clay Sing gets past Tristan Eldridge's tackle attempt to score in Young's win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Clay Sing gets past Tristan Eldridge's tackle attempt to score in Young's win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Young dealt Gundagai's premiership defence a big blow as the Cherrypickers look to go one better in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.