Four goals from Ben Walsh guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 38-point win over Coolamon

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 13 2023 - 7:30pm
Jack McCaig and Tom Quinn celebrate a goal during the second term of GGGM's local derby win against Coolamon. Picture by Madeline Begley
Five unanswered goals in the final quarter guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 38-point win over local rivals Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground.

