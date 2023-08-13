Five unanswered goals in the final quarter guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 38-point win over local rivals Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground.
The Lions had control of the game early after kicking four opening term goals and they subsequently went into quarter time with a two-goal lead.
GGGM then continued to press on in the second term and the Lions had got out to a 27-point lead before goals to Tim Oosterhoff and Bailey Wood in red time saw the Hoppers peg the margin back to 15 at the main break.
The Hoppers then were in control in the third as they kicked three goals to one to narrow the margin to just seven points with a quarter to play.
But it was all the Lions in the last as they responded strongly to run out 13.14 (92) to 8.6 (54) winners over the Hoppers.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was thrilled with the effort of his side and agreed that it was a fantastic way to finish their home and away season.
"Yeah absolutely," Martyn said.
"It's funny hearing that because it feels like the competition has gone in the blink of an eye, the regular season anyway.
"It's come with its challenges this year as opposed to last year where I think we always knew we were going to be around the mark.
"Whereas this year we were tested early on and we had to find who we were as a football team and again we were challenged at the midway point of the year.
"To win seven in a row and to beat every team within the season was a bit of a challenge for us and to do it at home in front of a great crowd with finals like intensity was a really good way to wrap it up."
Harry Carr was judged to have been best on ground after a stellar performance down back for the Lions which saw him take the role of playing on Oosterhoff and Joe Redfern.
Martyn was really impressed with Carr's performance and noted that he's started to find some serious form at the right time of the year.
"He was outstanding wasn't he," he said.
"You look at the player that we saw in the first four or five weeks and you could've been forgiven for thinking what do you do with him.
"But to his credit he's found his position and it was a bit of strategy from the assistants to be able to manoeuvre that.
"Just give him a starting point and a role to begin with and then let him flourish and I think in one on one contests is where his biggest improvement has been.
"To be able to play on Oosterhoff and Joey Redfern and really take it to them but also it's what he provides when we have the footy on offence.
"It's a credit to him for working really hard and acquitting himself in the group as well as it can be tough coming to a new football club, not training and having to travel each week.
"He's found a way to find his spot in the team and play a really important role for us and I couldn't be prouder."
With Carr playing down back the Lions had the freedom to switch Ben Walsh forward to cover the loss of Jacob Olsson.
Walsh finished the afternoon with four important goals and Martyn was very pleased with the efforts of the GGGM captain.
"He was unreal," he said.
"He came to life in that last quarter and he's always going to get close attention because he's just a quality football player.
"I think what happened in that last quarter was our small forwards were able to generate some more one on one match up's for him.
"We were very stagnant up until the third quarter when we were entering inside 50 and to kick 1.4 and three out on the full in that third quarter probably showed that we had opportunities and we weren't capitalising.
"Obviously Mittsy (Walsh) capitalises but it doesn't happen without our small forwards actually working and creating leads and taking players out of space rather than being stagnant and stopping and not providing options."
Full Time
GGGM 4.2 7.7 8.11 13.14 (92)
Coolamon 2.2 5.3 8.4 8.6 (54)
GOALS: GGGM: B.Walsh 4, J.McCaig 2, M.Hamblin 2, J.Sullivan 1, A.Proctor 1, D.Foley 1, Z.Burhop 1, J.Taylor 1; Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 2, J.Redfern 2, A.Macauley 2, M.Hillier 1, B.Wood 1
BEST: GGGM: H.Carr, M.Hamblin, S.Martyn, A.Proctor, C.Krebser, S.Butterfield; Coolamon: A.Macauley, J.Redfern, M.Hillier, B.Wood, S.Darcy, J.Maslin
