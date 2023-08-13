Wagga United not wasting end of season games despite no finals chance

They're out of the running for finals this season, but Wagga United aren't throwing away the rest of their season.
After struggling to convert opportunities to goals all season, the boys in Orange found the net six times against Tumut at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Finishing the game 6-1 up, United put in a solid performance with a depleted side.
Captain Aaron Rielly opened scoring for the game late in the first half, and the goals kept peppering in throughout the second half.
Lachlan Carty earned himself a double while one in the 90th minute for Brady Sim sealed the deal.
Coach Jayden Beattie said the playing group has been focusing on enjoying their last games of the year.
"We're putting a bit of a run together and doing our best with the resources we have available," Beattie said.
"We're pretty short on players, so it's taken a real big group effort the last couple of weeks.
"We put a big emphasis on making sure that no matter who came on the field or who was asked to do what, that they had everyone's backing and I think that played a big part in today.
"There was no negativity, it was all positive, everyone was having fun.
"Finals are over for us so we're just trying to enjoy the rest of our year and see where we can finish up, and all of these games count."
With wins in three of their last five games, Beattie said the group is still looking to improve and challenge their opposition in coming weeks.
He's hopeful that their success in front of goal on Sunday will carry through for their remaining three games.
"It was good to get a couple in the net, last week again we could have scored a bucket full but we didn't and that's just the way the game goes sometimes," he said.
"I actually thought we didn't play as well as we did last week but we got more goals so it just depends on the day.
"You could score a million goals and win a premiership but it's just not that simple so we have put a lot of work in the last couple weeks to find the net, like I said, our finals run is over but we want to finish as high on the ladder as possible so were still working really hard."
Pleased with the overall performance from his whole team, Beattie said if pushed he'd identify Lachlan Carty and keeper Josh Norman as his standouts.
"Lachlan Carty is just a standout in general for us, he's a genuine goal scorer and I think that's his ninth or tenth for the year, and for a bloke who is a left back, we've put him on the wing to do a job and he said he'd score goals and that's what he's done," he said.
"I also thought our keeper Josh (Norman) was fantastic, when there was a few nervy moments there he really made sure they were put to bed."
This weekend the entire league was marked by significant margins, with the top half of the ladder playing the bottom.
Tolland and Young opened the round on Saturday night where the Wolves earned themselves a 3-0 win in the narrowest margin for the week.
Hanwood welcomed South Wagga to Griffith where they handed them a 7-0 loss, and Lake Albert issued Cootamundra a 14-0 loss at Rawlings Park.
Tolland 3 d Young 0 at Rawlings Park.
Hanwood 7 d South Wagga 0 at Hanwood.
Lake Albert 14 d Cootamundra 0 at Rawlings Park.
Wagga United 5 d Tumut 1 at Rawlings Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
