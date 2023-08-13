The Daily Advertiser
Driver facing DUI charge and more after multi-vehicle Junee early morning crash

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:21am, first published 5:00am
A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges over a multi-vehicle smash at Junee. File picture
A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges including an alleged DUI after a multi-vehicle early morning crash in Junee at the weekend.

