A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges including an alleged DUI after a multi-vehicle early morning crash in Junee at the weekend.
At about 6.05am on Sunday a vehicle was heading north along Commins Street, Junee when the driver allegedly lost control and side-swiped two cars before crashing into a retaining wall.
The male driver then allegedly fled on foot with a female passenger.
Police located the man a short time later at a nearby residence and on speaking to him police say he made admissions to driving the vehicle.
He is set to be charged with one count of driving under the influence and three counts of fail to exchange particulars of damage to property regarding the two cars and the wall, a spokesperson for NSW Police said on Sunday.
The man is expected to appear before Junee Local Court on November 10.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
