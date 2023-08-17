You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Get your torches out and join the Riverina Local Land Services on their squirrel glider spotlight night in Wagga. The LLS is keen for people to come along and learn about the endangered possum, the habitat it occupies and spot other nocturnal animals in the Mates Gully travelling stock reserve. CSU ecologist Damian Michael will also speak about recent glider surveys, what LLS is doing to conserve squirrel gliders in the region and how you can get involved in helping it recover. RSVP to bit.ly/44R1tha, prepare with long pants and sleeves, enclosed shoes, a torch or headlamp and binoculars. Contact LLS officer Lucy Wright on lucy.wright@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0417 791 664 for more details.
The annual Narrandera Camellia Show opens to the public at from 2pm to 5pm on the first of two big days of the best blooms around. Hosted by the Narrandera Garden club, the show is open through to 4pm on Saturday at the Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club in Bolton Street. Entry is $5, school children free.
The life of Winston Churchill is the focus of this month's lecture series presented by the Riverina branch of Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society. Lecturer Mark Cottle, a native of the Scilly Isles off the Cornish coast who lectures widely on medieval art, will capture the richness, diversity and achievements of the inspirational statesman, writer, orator and leader who guided Britain to victory in the Second World War. The evening is held at the Riverina Playhouse from 5.30pm for a 6pm start. Bookings essential through trybooking.com/CHTDD.
Dinner and a show plans are taken care of with Mama Mia, the ABBA tribute dinner show at The Gardens. Hosted by the Specialist Medical Resources Foundation (SMRF), the all-dancing cast performs the music of the incredible foursome. Dinner and a show tickets are $115 and include a two-course meal by The Gardens chef. Show only tickets are general admission and $55. Tables are set as eight to 10 people and all proceeds go towards the charity, which provides specialist medical equipment to Wagga residents in need. Book through civictheatre.com.au or phone the box office on 6926 6988. Further performances are on this Saturday, and again next Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6pm, meal service begins 6.30pm.
A free screening of The Last Daughter is hosted by the Cootamundra Aboriginal Working Party at The Arts Centre from 6pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at San Isidore at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Take off to Tarcutta for a leisurely drive and a great range at the village's monthly markets at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. There will be plenty of home-grown products, plants and jewellery and more on offer. Curb your hunger with a barbecue, sandwiches, cakes and drinks available for purchase.
The Riverina show season kicks off when the gates open at Ganmain for its 113th annual show. As well as all the usual show rides and sideshow alley, there will be esky races, young auctioneer competition finals, showjumping, dog championships, quickshear, yard dog trials and more. Tickets can be pre-purchased online through 123tix.com.au for $15 for adults, $10 concession and $5 for secondary students, or a family bundle for $30, with electronic ticketholders in the draw for a $100 lucky gate prize. Pavilion judging begins at 9am.
The camellia show isn't the only thing kicking off again today in Narrandera, with the annual TC Lee Memorial community race day. As well as the on-track action, there will be entertainment, including catering for the kids with face painting and the Lions train. Fashions on the Field begins with junior categories after the first of six races, culminating in lady of the day after race five.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate's roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Don't forget the second weekend performance of Mama Mia, the ABBA tribute dinner show at The Gardens.
WaggaRoos Orienteering Club will be conducting an orienteering event at Pomingalarna Park, starting at the western entrance (enter from Sturt Highway, approximately 800m past the San Isidore turn-off). Start any time between 10am and 11am. Courses suitable for children and family groups. Club members will be available to help all newcomers.
If you've stuck around in Narrandera after the camellia show and the races, wrap the weekend up with a visit to the monthly Lions market. Head to Marie Bashir Park between 9am and 1pm on the third Sunday of the month and get a load of the local goods.
Missed getting to Ganmain for the show? No worries. The Weethalle Show is on today, featuring a ute competition, big rig trucks comp, motorbikes challenge, show and shine, tractor pull, sideshows and more. Gate entry $12 for adults, $6 for school children and pensioners.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
A stellar line-up promises an absolute laugh factory with Classic Comedy Company at Junee's Athenium Theatre. Evan Hocking, the Nelson Twins, Julia Wilson and Joe Roberts will keep the zingers comping from 7pm. Tickets and pre-order show snacks at trybooking.com/CJSNG.
And Then There Were None is brought to you by the Wagga School of Arts Community Theatre at the Basement over the next few Sundays. The Agatha Christie tale, directed by Felix Hadler, began a four-week run last week and is back with a matinee at 3pm and night show at 7.30pm. Tickets from $15 through Trybooking, calling 6921 2594 or emailing contact@soact.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.