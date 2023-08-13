The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Lights on as suburbs' first supermarket opens its doors for a sneak peek

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just weeks until Wagga's northern suburbs welcome the opening of their first supermarket and gym, members of the public have been offered a sneak peek of what's inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.