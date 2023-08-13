With just weeks until Wagga's northern suburbs welcome the opening of their first supermarket and gym, members of the public have been offered a sneak peek of what's inside.
The new shopping precinct at Estella will be the largest yet for the city's north, encompassing a 3400-square metre interior that includes a Foodworks, Snap Fitness gym and several smaller businesses yet to be announced.
The modern-style supermarket, which includes a bottle shop and sushi bar, is now at fit-out stage with lights on and shelves up.
"When you look at other supermarkets and shopping centres around Wagga, this one is going to be first class," Raine & Horne commercial director Craig Tait said.
Mr Tait said the Foodworks operators have 27 stores and currently operate the Turvey Park Foodworks.
"Being a larger group, they can be very competitive on their pricing, which will be a real help to the Estella community," he said.
"It will save people driving across the bridge for good quality products at affordable prices."
The bottleshop, Foodworks Liquor, will also operate from inside the supermarket.
"It will be very good for this locality as there's no liquor shop in the area," Mr Tait said.
He said the supermarket and bottle shop are set to open in late September, providing everything goes to plan.
Raine & Horne commercial real estate agent Dylan Wooden is excited the shopping centre is nearing completion.
"It's good to be able to have a decent shopping option out here," Mr Wooden said.
As a resident of the northern suburbs himself, the new two-storey Snap Fitness centre, also has some appeal.
"I'll have to change my gym membership," he said.
The 176-space car park is also in the final stage of completion after it was sealed a week back.
"Since the car park [was sealed] our phone has been running hot with people ask about what's going on and new people seeing if there's any spaces out here to lease," Mr Wooden said.
Builder Grace Di Trapani of Bomen-based Ladex Constructions said it's been great to work on such a large construction project.
She said the project has presented a range of new experiences, that have proved both "fun and exciting" along the way.
"I haven't done anything this extreme or this big before, [but] it's been great... working alongside [everyone]," she said.
She said it's also "nice that the owner picked a local company like ours to build this [shopping centre]."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
