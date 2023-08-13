TRADES have officially returned to the plagued Roxy Theatre redevelopment project.
The process for the redevelopment to initially start was a long one, first trying to secure funding, then the pandemic hit and prices skyrocketed.
This meant even more funding was needed and all this was before the project manager - Lloyd Group - went belly-up.
Leeton Shire Council has now taken on the role of project manager, with all trades now in place and work has started back up.
The Irrigator was given a tour of the work, with Roxy project director Katherine Herrmann explaining what was now happening inside.
"Pleasingly, we probably have a break up now of trades where it is one third local, one third regional and one third from really specialist trades from Melbourne and Sydney," Mrs Herrmann said.
"We're having weekly meetings with the trades on site, as well as the design team.
"The other aspect and focus has been completing the demolition. This has been the most delicate part of the project.
"The steel contract has now been awarded ... it will be mobilised on site very soon."
The full project value remains at $12,182,407 with council's contribution being the same as it was previously at $5,284,000.
Council will also continue to seek additional grant funds to make up for elements of the project that have currently been value-managed out to keep the project within the initial voted budget.
Mrs Herrmann said while no one could have predicted the disruptions to the building industry following the collapse of the Lloyd Group, one positive was the business did leave the Roxy Theatre work in good condition.
"They did leave us with a pretty clean site," she said.
"We've got a really clean slab to work from.
"I think the challenge with this project continues to be trust (from the community).
"The key thing is for the community to keep asking questions and for us to be able to respond honestly.
"We want to show exactly what is going on."
Every week council will put out an update through its various channels for the community, with site tours also to start back up again soon for those who are interested.
