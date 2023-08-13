Wanderers slip from top four but finals hopes not dashed

Wagga City Wanderers have dropped out of the Capital Premier League top four following a loss to Brindabella on Saturday.
Welcoming the Canberra-based side to Gissing Oval, Wagga struggled to find the back of the net, going down 5-1.
Heading into the second half already down 3-1, coach Ross Morgan said they felt still in the game as they entered the second term.
A goal from Jake Ploenges late in the first half swung some momentum back in the home side's direction but it wasn't enough.
"Credit to Brindabella, they have their own game plan, it's a physical, direct style, and we're not the first team to suffer a result like that against them," Morgan said.
"Five-one looks like a dominating performance from them when realistically we had most of the ball.
"We went down early which then put us on the back foot, at 3-1 at half time, we felt like we were in the game, so in the second half we went for it and a couple long balls caught us out and it cost us."
With four games still to play this season, their finals dreams are far from over, with just two points separating the sides sitting second to sixth.
Having now not won a game in a month, Morgan said it's been disappointing to slide down the ladder after a strong first round of games.
"It's disappointing after the position we put ourselves in after that first round of fixtures, but we're still in the mix and that's the most important thing," he said.
"Anything can happen between now and the end of the season, we've still got a game in hand, we're still there, it's a competitive top six and with those clubs all having to play each other, and us playing some of them, nothing's over.
"It'd be good to get a few guys back on field, Tyler (Allen) been struggling with an injury and hasn't been around, Chaise (Donetto) had a knock on the weekend, he came on as a sub, so just a few things have gone against us, which go against every club, we've just got to find a way to deal with it and put a few results on the board."
Also missing from the side on Saturday were Alvaro Kelechi (injury), Morris Kadzola (suspension), and Jake Ploenges was removed from play with a hamstring injury.
Despite not getting the result they were after, Morgan said there were still some good performances within the team.
Under 18s co-captain Bryce Falepau once again stepped into the squad and held his own well.
Thomas Yongai was impressive out front and deserved better rewards for his effort, and Maxwell Prest continued his strong first grade season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
