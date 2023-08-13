The Daily Advertiser
NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman made wrong call on voice stance: Sussan Ley

By Andrew Brown and Tara Cosoleto
Updated August 13 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:30pm
NSW Liberal Party leader Mark Speakman has declared he will vote yes at the upcoming referendum. Picture by John Veage
Federal Liberal Sussan Ley and several party colleagues have hit out at the NSW opposition leader's decision to support the Indigenous voice to parliament.

