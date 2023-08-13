Kangaroos jump into second after big win

A long break did Kangaroos no harm as they jumped into second place after a big win over Junee.
The Diesels fancied their chances of taking the Challenge Cup off their Wagga rivals coming off three straight weekends off.
However they were soon blown out of the contest by Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased to see such a strong performance in their first game since July 15.
"It was nice to put a few points on the board and put some stuff together we've been working on after the break," Rose said.
"We're working a bit more as a unit together and when we did that well the points stemmed from there."
READ MORE
The 60-6 win now has Kangaroos in the box seat to host Tumut in the first week of the finals after a big points differential turnaround.
However Rose still isn't worried about where they are on the ladder.
"I haven't really been paying too much attention to the ladder to be honest, it was more about working on us to make sure we are doing everything right coming into finals," he said.
"It was nice to get a good win on the board."
Kangaroos have a number of injury concerns but didn't skip a beat with Latrell Siegwalt opening the scoring after moving to halfback.
Sam Sainsbury was able to get Junee on the board midway through the first half but it was a rare highlight for the Diesels.
Instead Kangaroos piled on the points with Ryan Cronin crossing for a hat-trick, Khalieb Cameron-Pani bagged a double in his starting debut on the wing while Jake Mascini also scored a double in his return from injury.
Cronin took out the players' player award for his efforts.
"I don't think he's scored all year and then scored a hat-trick so he'd be pretty happy with that," Rose said.
Kangaroos now have to get the better of Albury, who will be playing for a finals berth, when they clash at Equex Centre on Sunday to keep themselves in second position.
Meanwhile Junee have one last chance to get themselves off the bottom of the ladder when they host fourth-placed Young at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.