Leigh Sales to kick off Thriving Women's ag conference

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 13 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Thriving Women's Conference co-convenors Lisa Anderson (L) and Sandra Ireson with emcee and WotL executive officer Kim Blenkiron at CSU's Joyes Hall on Sunday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Acclaimed journalist and author Leigh Sales is set to kick off a major conference for women in agriculture which gets underway this weekend.

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

