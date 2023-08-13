Acclaimed journalist and author Leigh Sales is set to kick off a major conference for women in agriculture which gets underway this weekend.
Sold out five weeks ahead of the event, the Thriving Women's Conference will see hundreds of women will converge on Wagga as it officially gets underway on Sunday evening.
"I'm really excited to bring women connected to agriculture together, conference co-convenor Sandra Ireson said.
"It's the first time this conference will be held in NSW, so it's great for them to get the opportunity to network and receive this professional development."
"Leigh Sales will be speaking on the themes of her book Any Ordinary Day, and she has a new book being released next month named Storytellers about the power of curiosity and storytelling," Mrs Ireson said.
The event will also feature two other keynote speakers, ACT Australian of the Year Olympia Yarger, and Jane Cay, whose business Bird's Nest won the national 2023 Online Retailer of the Year award.
Ms Yarger runs a sustainable farming business called Goterra.
"She takes Canberra's food waste and feeds it to insects," conference co-convenor Lisa Anderson said.
The insect farming business uses insects to create fertiliser and other products.
Meanwhile, speaker Jane Cay will be talking about her inspiring success story.
"Most rural women know Bird's Nest because it was a trailblazer in the online retail fashion space," Mrs Ireson said.
The conference will also see a series of breakout toolbox talks on a range of topics featuring a further 15 speakers.
"The delegates will get to pick one to go to each session," Ms Ireson said.
For those who missed out this year, the Women Together Learning (WotL) committee will be running another in 2025 with a chance it may return to Wagga.
The conference officially kicks off at 5.30pm on Sunday at the Riverine Club.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
