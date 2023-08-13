Turvey Park's Harvey Thomas and Griffith's Taine Moraschi have impressed in GWS Giants big win over Northern Bullants in the VFL on Saturday.
Thomas kicked two goals and had 14 disposals in the 20.11 (131) to 8.7 (55) win over the Bullants while Moraschi also kicked a major and finished with 10 disposals.
Young Coolamon forward Charlie McCormack also made an appearance for the Giants and he finished the afternoon with four disposals.
It was also a good afternoon for a couple of the AFL listed Riverina players with Matt Flynn (four goals, 16 disposals) and Harry Rowston (one goal, 25 disposals) both having excellent games for the Giants.
The appearances for Thomas and McCormack continue what has been a busy season of representative duties for the pair.
The duo started the season playing for the Giants in the Coates Talent League and then they also were a part of the successful Allies side that won the Under 18 Boys National Championship.
McCormack has also made a couple of appearances for Murray Bushrangers in recent weeks as has Collingullie-Glenfield Park forward Brodi Williams.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.