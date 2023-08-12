The discovery of a vandalised riverside grave sparked something in Helen Jobson.
She had been out riding her bike in 2018 and decided to wander into Corowa Pioneer Cemetery for a look when she came across the burying place of Chinese man Lu Lung, which had been destroyed, and made it her mission fix it.
"It needed to be done," she said.
"I'd like to leave the world a better place, even if only in a small way. A lot of people can do big things, but I can't do big things, I can only do little things.
"I don't care if no one ever knows."
The 76-year-old, with a little help from her husband, David, 81, has repaired more than 80 unmarked graves at Corowa Pioneer Cemetery in the past two years.
"It is quite satisfying," Mrs Jobson said.
"It started with Lu Lung, a Chinese man down the back of the cemetery. I found some bits of his headstone that had been smashed by vandals.
"Someone took to it with a sledgehammer and pushed it over and I thought it should be repaired."
Mrs Jobson approached Federation Council to see what could be done and connected with its heritage advisor, Dr Peter Kabaila, who helped her start the repair process.
"He had a Vietnamese woman working for him called Mimi and she repaired a grave (in 2019) and we used to help Mimi. Then COVID came and Peter's contract finished, but he said we could keep doing the things that they did," she said.
Mrs and Mr Jobson's work has included retrieving buried bricks scattered across the site and using them to mark out edging around graves to make them easier to recognise.
They've also used stones to cover the bare plots.
"We register as volunteers through the council, so we're all covered under their insurance and stuff like that. It's not as though we're just people wandering in here, we're doing it properly," Mr Jobson said.
"We dig a trench and then we put bricks in and we use a weak cement mix and sprinkle it around and water again and after a couple of days it's quite solid.
"I've fixed up a lot of the crosses. Some of those crosses were broken and falling, so I'd pick them all up, take them home, glue them all together and then put them back again."
Mrs Jobson has taken before and after shots of every grave she's repaired and keeps in them in a file for reference.
"Before I started the restorations, I'd pull out weeds. I found a chair in amongst some weeds," she said.
"One thing led to another, which led to another, and it's gone on."
The cemetery's oldest headstone, which dates back to 1859, belongs to Andrew Hume, nephew of Hamilton Hume, of Hume and Hovell fame.
Mrs Jobson's efforts have been appreciated by descendants of those buried on the grounds.
"There was a grave down the back that only had a plaque on it and one lady said 'who's going to look after these graves when we go?'. I said I could make it a bit more obvious, so we fixed that one up," she said.
"There was another lady who was 89 and she knew where her nephew was and put a flower on his grave. We turned that into a brick edging grave and she was happy with that.
"She also had a baby that was only two hours old that died and was in an unmarked grave in the cemetery.
"Her husband wouldn't let her talk about it, wouldn't let her see it, wouldn't let her mention it. They moved away and she moved back later and she knew where the grave was.
"We used some bricks and marked her baby's grave and she's happy."
Major rainfall in Corowa in January 2022 further damaged graves across the cemetery, but Mrs Jobson was again up to the task.
"A lot of graves collapsed and were affecting the graves next to them. Apart from the 80 I've fixed edges for, I also filled in about 35 sunken graves," she said.
"If they've got a flower in the right hand corner, I've been involved in it somehow."
Mrs Jobson's work has prompted Federation Council and Corowa Lions Club to show more interest in the cemetery and ensure it remains well maintained.
"I got the Lions on board because all the kurrajong leaves were piling up and they took that on as a community project," she said.
"You wouldn't know now that it was so bad, but they would come down once a month for a couple of hours and clean up the kurrajong leaves."
The Jobsons first moved to Corowa in 1978 when David became the manager of the former CBC bank and returned in 1990 after a merger with NAB to manage the branch.
"The gods must have been telling us to stay here," Mrs Jobson said.
