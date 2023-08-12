The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Penalties costly as Wagga City's dominance stops

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga City fell just short of adding another Southern Inland title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.