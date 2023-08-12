Penalties costly as Wagga City's dominance stops

Wagga City fell just short of adding another Southern Inland title.
The Boiled Lollies were looking to become the first team in more than three decades to win three straight premierships but were denied by Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Despite a strong start, Wagga City couldn't maintain the pace to slip to a 26-10 loss.
Coach Ben Schreiber didn't think his side sustained their level for long enough periods.
"It's hard to win a grand final when you only go out and play for 30 minutes of football," Schreiber said.
"Most of that was in that first half.
"We didn't really come out in the second half and didn't carry on with the momentum that we built.
"Credit to Waratahs, they just came straight back over the top of us, they were clinical in the end and were able to get away with the win."
Schreiber made a couple of changes early in the second half, with Tyson McLachlan and Sheldon Tovio injected into the game just after the break.
However Wagga City struggled to put the Waratahs defensive line under any real pressure.
Their lone try was directly off a mistake from their rivals and they struggled to win the territory battle.
"We really struggled to regain the initiative in the second half and struggled to stem the flow of points," Schreiber said.
"We were conceding too many penalties and they made us pay for it in the end.
"If we concede a penalty anywhere in our half it's almost three points straight away for them.
"Errors in our game cost us a lot, but credit to Waratahs they were phenomenal in that second half to be able to come back, regain and hold the momentum they built."
Wagga City have been the dominant force in the competition for the past three seasons, but found things a lot more challenging this time around.
After losing just one game over a three-year period, the Boiled Lollies have found things tougher this time around.
They dropped games against Waratahs and Ag College to finish the regular season in second before getting the better of Waratahs by two points in the major semi-final.
With little between Wagga City, Waratahs and Ag College this season, Schreiber believes it's good for rugby in the region and hopes other teams can step up as well.
"The quality of rugby in the region, and how spread out that top three was this year, hopefully it tightens up again moving forward for the future and rugby throughout the region is strong and a lot more competitive," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
