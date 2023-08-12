Jacob Nielsen walked off Conolly Rugby Complex with one medal.
He was just hoping it could have been two.
Just minutes after Wagga City's 26-10 loss to Waratahs in Saturday's grand final, Nielsen was named the competition's best.
Two votes in the last round of the season was just enough for the Boiled Lollies second rower to take out a tight Bill Castle Medal count.
He finished one vote clear of Tumut forward TJ Sala with Waratahs prop Nico Maclean and Ag College playmaker Anthony Taylor, who missed three rounds of the season with a serious knee injury, a further vote behind.
"I would have loved to have two but 'Tahs played too well on the day, fully deserved it and it is what it is," Nielsen said.
"Someone has to win and someone has to lose."
Nielsen believes his personal success was built on the back of another strong season for Wagga City.
It's something the 26-year-old is proud of.
"It's a full testament to the boys for making me look good enough," Nielsen said.
"We brought it all year, lost on the day but it is something nice to take away from the final.
"Obviously I'm doing the right thing.
"Line outs didn't work today but must have been working throughout the year and scrums ebbed and flowed throughout the game but after playing in the comp for 10 years, since under 17s, it's good to win a first grade best and fairest."
