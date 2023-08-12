The Daily Advertiser
Last round effort clinches Bill Castle Medal for Jacob Nielsen

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 12 2023 - 11:17pm, first published 11:00pm
Wagga City second rower Jacob Nielsen took out a tight Bill Castle Medal count this season to be named the competition's best. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City second rower Jacob Nielsen took out a tight Bill Castle Medal count this season to be named the competition's best. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jacob Nielsen walked off Conolly Rugby Complex with one medal.

