Charles Sturt University enjoy biggest win of the season against Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 12 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 11:00pm
Trent Cohalan was best-on-ground for CSU on Saturday.
CHARLES Sturt University rubber stamped their finals spot with a resounding 81-point victory over Temora on Saturday.

