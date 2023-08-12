CHARLES Sturt University rubber stamped their finals spot with a resounding 81-point victory over Temora on Saturday.
The Bushpigs recorded their biggest win of the season and kept Temora to just one goal as they enjoyed a 14.12 (96) to 1.9 (15) victory at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
The win eliminated the small chance CSU had of being replaced in the Farrer League top five and means they will play finals football for the second straight year.
The performance was also a strong response after being embarrassed by East Wagga-Kooringal, to the tune of 53 points, the week before.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan was rapt with how his team bounced back.
"It was our biggest win of the year so it's very pleasing to go into finals after playing well," Cohalan said.
"We wanted a response after what happened last week against East Wagga at Gumly. We spoke about it all week at training, we spoke about it before the game and at the end of the day, words are cheap and actions are what counts and the boys went out there and lived up to what we spoke about and carried out a real four-quarter effort.
"The work rate was high, the use of the footy was good for 85 per cent of the game, the pressure was high for the majority and it was exactly what we were looking for."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Trent Cohalan and Lachie Holmes laid the platform in the midfield with big games, on the back of a competitive effort from Jack McKay in the ruck, in what proved to be an entertaining duel with Temora's Jack Cullen.
Hayden Wooden finished with three goals and was very dangerous in attack for CSU.
Cullen and coach Jimmy Kennedy were Temora's best.
CSU will now prepare for another crack against the Hawks in next Sunday's elimination final at Maher Oval. The Bushpigs won their first showdown earlier in the year before the Hawks returned serve strongly last week.
Cohalan, in his third season at CSU, is pleased to steer them to another finals series.
"There's two things to look at there. The first thing is the club obviously hasn't made finals very often over the last 20, 30 years and I said to the boys after the game, we have a very young group, a demographic that no other club has, we have club situation that no other club has, we probably don't have the budget to compete in terms of the other clubs in the Farrer League but we earn everything we get," he said.
"I said to the boys after the game today, I'm really proud of you, proud of what you've achieved this year, you've worked hard, deserved everything that you've got so far, in terms of making finals, I thought that was a just result. We're the only team that's beaten The Rock, we've challenged Marrar and the Jets at different points of the season but we've beaten everyone else aside from Marrar and the Jets.
"I thought that we definitely deserved our spot in the finals and I do think it's a great reward for the hard work they put in. They never get beat on effort, they try their guts out every week, they try their guts out at training and they do the extras outside of training as well to give themselves every opportunity.
"So I'm definitely ecstatic that we've been able to achieve finals again, two years in a row, but in saying that we want to go further, we want to win a final this year and that's definitely on the agenda so we're happy with what we've achieved and it's great reward for effort but now we focus on East Wagga next week and seeing if we can't win a final."
Lachie Moore was a late withdrawal with a quad injury and he is only a 50-50 chance to return to face the Hawks.
Full-time
CSU Bushpig 3.2 7.6 9.10 14.12 (96)
Temora Kangaroos 0.1 1.5 1.8 1.9 (15)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 3, W.Archibald 2, S.Holgate 2, H.warwick 2, B.Browning 1, T.Cohalan 1, J.McKay 1, J.Steel 1, L.Holmes 1; Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: T.Cohalan, J.McKay, L.Holmes, H.Wooden, A.Wallace, S.Holgate; Temora Kangaroos: J.Cullen, C.Schmidt, K.Shea, J.Kennedy, I.Pattison, L.McKelvie.
