The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut drop place on ladder despite big win over Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:45am, first published August 12 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Ivill scored a double for Tumut, to get off the mark this season, as part of their big win over Southcity at Twickenham on Saturday.
Mitch Ivill scored a double for Tumut, to get off the mark this season, as part of their big win over Southcity at Twickenham on Saturday.

Tumut will take winning form into their finals campaign after bouncing back for a 40-16 win over Southcity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.