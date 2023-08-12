Tumut will take winning form into their finals campaign after bouncing back for a 40-16 win over Southcity.
However co-coach Lachlan Bristow knows his team can produce a lot better.
The Bulls scored the first two tries at Twickenham on Saturday before the Blues got themselves going.
With a bye in the first round of the season, Bristow was pleased to respond to their loss to Young but is looking for a stronger display during their finals campaign.
"They scored a couple of lucky tries off kicks early on but we were pretty resilient and didn't let them dint our confidence," Bristow said.
"We were at the break on top, which was pretty pleasing.
"We were still nowhere near our best, we did some pretty stupid things, which we can't afford to do come finals time as the good teams are just going to put us away.
"We will take some good lessons out of it, rest up for the week and move forward."
Ball security and a high error count didn't help Tumut however Bristow was happy with how they were able to defend things for the most part.
Southcity struck through tries to James Morgan and Jumarne Little-Kearnes inside the first 20 minutes before the Blues started to turn the tables.
They responded with the next four tries to take a 22-12 lead into the break.
Tumut's string of tries extended to seven with Billy Bridgeman, Brayden Draber and Mitch Ivill also scoring doubles in the win.
Southcity went over for a consolation effort through Kyle McCarthy but they remain in second last on the ladder.
Despite another big win, Tumut have dropped to third on the ladder after Kangaroos took an even bigger one over Junee at Equex Centre.
It puts the Wagga side in the box seat to host the qualifying final, although they will need a win over Albury, who will be playing for their finals berth, to stay in second place.
Bristow isn't too worried about where they will play in the first week of finals.
"Obviously it would be really good to be at home, no questions about that as we get a pretty good crowd and a finals game would be great, but at the same time (Equex) is a great game and we obviously have had a bit of success there," he said.
"We don't mind playing there and we will take it whatever way it comes but I'm sure if we play over there we will get a good following and I don't think the crowd really comes into play."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
