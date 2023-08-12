Lachie Day was looking to boot Waratahs to victory and he certainly did that.
A lot of the Wagga club's game plan is focused around their fullback's kicking game, both in general play and whenever he's within range for a penalty goal.
It certainly came to the fore in the biggest game of the year at Conolly Rugby Complex Saturday.
Day scored all 26 points for Waratahs to end Wagga City's string of premierships.
Not only did he score both their tries, he converted them and also struck four penalty goals.
The 24-year-old was just happy to play his part in the team's success.
"It's what I'm here to do - score a few tries where I can, try to inject myself and bring a bit of pace into the game," Day said.
"Off the tee it's my role to knock over points anywhere inside halfway.
"It's something I worked on during the week, getting a bit more precision, but it's not about me.
"This is about the big boys who laid that platform for me to go out and try to run those boys out wide around."
Day was one the end of a precision kick from Lachlan Condon to score his side's try after finding himself in plenty of space on the edge.
"He's been practising that a bit but we do call him Kyle Flanagan at training, as his boot is a bit shocking, but he put that one right on the money," he said.
"A lot of work behind the scenes goes into a move like that coming off, a lot of trust and skill too really.
"He's built that up from the start of the season and it's something we just keep in our back pocket when we know we have a penalty advantage or we feel it's an attacking advantage we can use to our advantage."
It was a try that provided Waratahs plenty of momentum heading into half-time.
Day then put in a big touch finder to position Waratahs well to score his second and put Waratahs in front for the first time.
The Rivcoll Old Boys Medal winner was just pleased to help Waratahs to victory.
"The boys went out there and played with a lot of mongrel and a lot of heart," Day said.
"It was our big focus going into the week off the back of our Aggies win.
"Things that don't really take any talent to do but just putting in the effort for your mates, the club and for this jersey.
"It's what our theme has been all year - just to go out and play like the 64 years before us and uphold the legacy that has been created."
