Griffith coach Greg Dreyer has conceded that his side has simply been not good enough as they fell to their third loss in four games.
Although guaranteed to play finals this season, there is still plenty up for grabs for the Swans who are in the hunt for a top three finish.
While eventually being overrun in the final quarter by Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Dreyer believed a key factor in the loss was their poor start which had the Swans heading into quarter time down by 15 points.
"It's a bad habit we've got at the moment," Dreyer said.
"We are letting sides get a bit ahead of us and then we work back and we can't maintain it.
"It's just the game management is not good enough at the moment."
Griffith captain Jack Rowston was exceptional for the Swans while Patrick Payne finished the afternoon with three goals.
Dreyer believed the pair were among Griffith's best and said that everyone had played well in patches but there wasn't enough consistency across the board.
"Jack was good," he said.
"Rhys Pollock was good and I thought also Dan Peruzzi, Henry (Delves), Patty and Tosco (James Toscan).
"Everyone played well in patches but the consistency is not there across the board.
"A few play well week in week out but there is not enough consistency from the bulk of the group."
Taine Moraschi was again a late omission after earning selection for GWS Giants in the VFL where he finished with one goal and 10 disposals in their 76-point win over Northern Bullants.
Key defender Alec McCormick was also a late out however Dreyer was confident that he should be right to face Wagga Tigers next weekend.
"He just pulled up a bit sore on Thursday night," he said.
"On Friday morning he was just struggling with a little bit of a knee I think, it wasn't too serious and it was probably a precaution more than anything.
"He assures me that he'll be right for next week."
The Swans are still able to finish in the top three if results fall their way and Dreyer said they would be looking to respond next weekend at home against the Tigers.
"It's up to us and it's all in our control," he said.
"We've just got to rise to the occasion and there's no excuses.
"We just aren't good enough at the minute plain and simple."
